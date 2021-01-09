Roma v Inter: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Second meets third at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday afternoon as Roma welcome Inter to the capital (kick-off 12:30).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Roma (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Cristante, Veretout, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko.

Unavailable: Calafiori, Fazio, Mirante, Pedro, Santon, Zaniolo.

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal, Young; Lautaro Martinez, Lukaku.

D’Ambrosio, Pinamonti, Vecino.

KEY STATISTICS

– Inter and Roma have drawn each of their last five Serie A matches: the last time two teams have drawn more games in a row in consecutive seasons in the competition was in 1995 (six, Napoli vs Torino).

– Matches between Roma and Inter have produced the most goals in Serie A history, 503 in 174 games: 224 for the Giallorossi and 279 for the Nerazzurri (a record for a team against a single opponent in the competition).

– Inter have won only one of their last 11 Serie A away games against Roma (D5 L5), winning 3-1 in August 2017 under Luciano Spalletti.

– Roma are unbeaten in their last 12 league home games (W9 D3), their longest streak since February 2017 (24 unbeaten).

– Inter have lost their last league game after going unbeaten in their previous 11 matches (W9 D2); they have lost two games in a row in Serie A only once under Antonio Conte, losing against Lazio and Juventus in February/March 2020.

– Roma have scored 3+ first half goals in three Serie A matches this season, including their most recent match, last doing so four times in a season in 1999/00 (four).

– Inter have scored the most goals from corners (seven) and headers (eight) in Serie A this season, including Stefan de Vrij’s goal against Sampdoria in their last match.

– Edin Dzeko has directly been involved in at least one goal in six of his nine appearances against Inter in Serie A (two goals, five assists), including two assists in Roma’s last game against the Nerazzurri (2-2, July 2020).

– Since he joined Roma in 2017/18, Inter’s Aleksandar Kolarov has scored seven direct free-kick goals in Serie A (all with the Giallorossi), at least three more than any other player in the competition – in the same period the Nerazzurri have scored just two in this way.

– Arturo Vidal has scored 23% of his Serie A goals against capital clubs: four against both Roma and Lazio (eight out of 35). However, the Inter midfielder has not yet scored this season having scored at least seven goals in each of his previous four Serie A seasons.