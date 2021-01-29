Rovella signs for Juventus

Juventus have officially announced the signing of highly-rated midfielder Nicolo Rovella from Genoa.

The Bianconeri have landed the 19-year-old for €18 million, potentially rising to €20 million with the player set to stay with the Grifone on loan until 2022.

The fee is payable in three parts and sees two Juventus players head in the opposite direction in similar deals.

Manolo Portanova, a 21-year-old attacking midfielder, and Elia Petrelli, a 19-year-old forward will join up with Genoa with immediate effect.

Rovella made his professional debut for Genoa on the 3rd of December 2019 in a 3-2 Coppa Italia win against Ascoli and has gone on to make 14 appearances in total.