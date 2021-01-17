Ruthless Napoli hammer Fiorentina

Napoli were at their ruthless best on Sunday afternoon as they sent Fiorentina away from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona empty-handed and red-faced after a resounding 6-0 win for the Partenopei.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side are hard to stop when they’re firing in front of goal, and their comfortable six-goal win came despite possession being split 50-50 and both sides managing ten shots throughout the 90 minutes.

But Napoli wasted few of them, and they didn’t take long to get going as Lorenzo Insigne opened the scoring inside five minutes, having been teed up by Andrea Petagna.

The ex-SPAL striker got his second assisted for Diego Demme who doubled the lead after half an hour was played, then some delightful footwork and a sublime through ball from Insigne allowed Hirving Lozano to make it three.

Piotr Zielinski killed things off before half time by adding a fourth.

Napoli slowed down considerably in the second half and seemed happy to just control the game and see things out, but a clumsy foul from Gaetano Castrovilli allowed Insigne to make it five from the penalty spot and Matteo Politano rounded out the scoring in the 89th minute.