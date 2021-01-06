Sampdoria v Inter: Official Line-Ups

In-form Inter travel to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Wednesday afternoon to take on Sampdoria, hoping to leapfrog rivals AC Milan at the top of Serie A.

The Nerazzurri have won their last eight league matches and are enjoying the second longest streak in the club’s history, after securing 17 consecutive victories from October 2006 to February 2007.

Meanwhile, the Ferraris has proved to be a happy hunting ground for Antonio Conte’s team. Indeed, Inter have won all six of their most recent visits to the stadium against Sampdoria and Genoa.

Sampdoria have also enjoyed their recent home fixtures and are on a historic run of their own, having netted in 15 consecutive matches for the first time since 1996.

Sampdoria: Audero; Yoshida, Tonelli, Colley, Augello; Candreva, Thorsby, Silva, Jankto; Damsgaard; Keita

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Barella, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Young; Sanchez, Martinez