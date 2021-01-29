Sampdoria v Juventus: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Juventus’ kickstart the second half of their campaign on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 18:00) when they travel to take on Sampdoria.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley, Augello; Candreva, Adrien Silva, Thorsby, Jankto; Keita, Quagliarella.

Unavailable: Ferrari, Gabbiadini.

Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Chiellini; McKennie, Arthur, Rabiot, Chiesa; Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Suspended: Kulusevski.

Unavailable: Bernardeschi, Dybala.

KEY STATISTICS

– Juventus have won their last two Serie A matches against Sampdoria without conceding: the last time the Bianconeri registered three wins in a row without conceding against the Blucerchiati in the competition was back in 1977 (four in that case).

– Juventus and Sampdoria haven’t drawn any of their last eight Serie A matches played in Liguria (three home wins and five away): the last draw was back in January 2011.

– Sampdoria have won their last two league matches, including the most recent one against Parma without conceding a goal: the last time the Blucerchiati have won two consecutive Serie A games, while keeping a clean sheet was back in September 2018.

– Juventus lost their most recent away league match, 2-0 against Inter: the Bianconeri could lose two consecutive matches on the road in Serie A without scoring for the first time since May 2019 (in that case the second game arrived against Sampdoria).

– Sampdoria’s opponents have hit the woodwork on 14 occasions this season, the most in Serie A this term.

– Only Atalanta (32.7) have averaged more touches in the opposition box per match in Serie A this season than Juventus (31.2). Last season under Maurizio Sarri, the Bianconeri ended the league campaign with an average of 24.3 touches in the opposition box.

– Sampdoria’s Fabio Quagliarella (484 matches and 171 goals) is one of only five players in the all-time top-20 for both appearances and goals in Serie A’s history, with Silvio Piola, Francesco Totti, Alberto Gilardino and Roberto Mancini.

– Keita Baldé has scored 14 goals in his last 16 Serie A starts. Sampdoria’s striker could score in two consecutive starts for the first time since December 2018 against Frosinone and Roma (with Inter).

– Cristiano Ronaldo, without goals in his last two Serie A games, could fail to find the net in three consecutive games in a single league season for the first time since April 2019.

– Aaron Ramsey (299) is close to reaching 300 appearances in the top five European leagues: the Welshman, who was born in 1990, is the second youngest midfielder to have both scored and provided assists in each of the last 10 seasons in the top five European leagues, older only than Philippe Coutinho.