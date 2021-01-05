Serie A Player of the Week | Round 15

Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata is named Serie A Player of the Week for Round 15, after putting in a stunning display as La Dea overwhelmed European qualification rivals Sassuolo in Bergamo on Sunday afternoon.

During a 5-1 victory over the Nerazzurri, the 29-year-old played a crucial role in four of the hosts goals, including a brace which meant that the Colombian had netted nine times in 11 appearances against the visitors.

It took Zapata little more than 10 minutes to make it clear he was determined to add to an already impressive tally against Sassuolo, bustling his way through a crowd of defenders and shooting low past Andrea Consigli.

Then, four minutes into the second half, the South American reacted quickest to a clever Remo Freuler back-heeled pass to fire past Consigli for 3-0 and then cushioned a pass into the path of Robin Gosens, who added a fourth.