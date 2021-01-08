Serie A Player of the Week | Round 16

Two goals from Federico Chiesa helped Juventus inflict defeat on AC Milan for the first time this season in Serie A and close the gap on the leaders, as the attacker is named Player of the Week for Round 16.

A 3-1 win at the San Siro on Wednesday night ensured that the Bianconeri are now within seven points of the Milanese club with a game in hand and the 23-year-old epitomised their desire to head back to Turin with victory.

After hitting the post with a speculative effort inside the opening 10 minutes, Chiesa drove in from the right wing moments later and played a one-two with striker Paulo Dybala, before firing low past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

With Davide Calabria equalising for the hosts before half time, the Italian took it upon himself once more to become Juventus’ saviour, once again cutting infield on 62 minutes and curling a left-footed shot around the helpless goalkeeper.