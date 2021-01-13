Serie A Player of the Week | Round 17

Josip Ilicic was crowned Player of the Week for Round 17 for an inspired performance during Atalanta’s 4-1 victory away to Benevento on Saturday afternoon, as La Dea continue to climb the Serie A table.

The Nerazzurri are unbeaten in Serie A since losing 2-0 to Hellas Verona on 28 November 2020 and the win at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito has lifted them to fifth place, and three points from the Champions League qualification places.

Opening the scoring on 30 minutes with a typical jinking run through a crowd of players, the 32-year-old could have ended the first half with a hat-trick, but two curling efforts from the edge of the box drifted narrowly and struck the post.

After the hosts drew level shortly after the break, Ilicic once again took control of proceedings. First with a powerful shot that could only be palmed into the path of Rafael Toloi and sliding in Duvan Zapata for the third goal.