Serie A Player of the Week | Round 18

Inter gave their Scudetto hopes a huge boost with an impressive win over Juventus in the Derby d’Italia, as Nicolo Barella’s inspired performance helped the midfielder secure the Player of the Week award for Round 18.

With all eyes on the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday night, the Nerazzurri dominated the reigning Serie A champions during a 2-0 victory and the 23-year-old had a role in both goals.

12 minutes into the contest Barella swung over a wonderful cross for ex-Bianconeri man Arturo Vidal to head the opener and just moments into the second period burst onto a long ball and fired powerfully past Wojciech Szczesny.

However, it was the former Cagliari midfielder’s overall contribution that brought plaudits, such as a 91 percent pass completion rate and only striker Romelu Lukaku completed more attacking dribbles or had touches in the opposition box.