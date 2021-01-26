Serie A Player of the Week | Round 19

A Cristian Romero goal set Atalanta on their way to a convincing 3-0 win over Serie A leaders AC Milan on Saturday night and helped secure the Argentinean the Player of the Week award for Round 19.

While three points takes the Nerazzurri a step closer to the Champions League qualification places, Gian Piero Gasperini’s side could yet challenge for the Scudetto and amassed more points than they ever have during the first half of a league campaign.

With the Rossoneri defenders keeping tabs on the more obvious attacking threats in the visitors side, it was the 22-year-old defender who arrived at the back post to head past Gianluigi Donnarumma on 26 minutes and later assisted Duvan Zapata for the third goal.

However, despite that attacking contribution, Romero also played a vital role as Atalanta secured an impressive cleansheet at San Siro and ensured that Zlatan Ibrahimovic did not add to his tally of 12 league goals this season.