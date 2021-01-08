Serie A Team of the Week | Round 16

Reigning champions Juventus reduced the gap at the top of Serie A with a hard fought 3-1 win over leaders AC Milan, but city rivals Inter failed to capitalise, as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at Sampdoria to remain in second place.

Roma and Sassuolo did take advantage of the Rossoneri’s first loss of the campaign though, with Il Lupi winning 3-1 away at Crotone and the Neraverdi overcoming a struggling Genoa 2-1 in Emilia-Romagna.

With relegation threatened Parma losing 3-0 away to Atalanta and Torino only managing a 1-1 draw with Hella Verona, Spezia to another huge step away from the bottom of the table, with a surprising 2-1 win at Napoli.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 16 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Emil Audero – Sampdoria

The 23-year-old goalkeeper gave the Blucerchiati the ideal platform for victory over Inter, saving an early Alexis Sanchez penalty, and made a number of vital saves to secure a narrow win against the leagues top scoring side.

Takehiro Tomiyasu – Bologna

An impressive defensive display from the Japan international was not quite enough to secure three points, but netting the opening goal highlighted how important he is becoming at both ends of the pitch.

Alessandro Tuia – Benevento

A rare start for the Witches was capped by heading home the winning goal shortly before half time, before the ageing defender stood fire against the Cagliari attacking onslaught for most of the game.

Federico Dimarco – Hellas Verona

The full-back was rewarded for providing a constant threat down the left flank, hitting an amazing volley from the edge of the box to give the visitors the lead and is a contender for Goal of the Season.

Federico Chiesa – Juventus

The Italian embodied the desire to take three precious points from the league leaders and his two goals at San Siro were just reward for those efforts.

Mikkel Damsgaard – Sampdoria

Chaos ensued throughout the Inter midfield, as the youngster dominated his more experienced rivals and a stunning run past three opponents delivered the assist for the winning goal.

Tommaso Pobega – Spezia

While the Milan loanee may have won a soft penalty to help his side draw level in Naples, it was his determination and quick thinking that allowed him to poke home the winner from close range.

Robin Gosens – Atalanta

A struggling Parma side would not have been relishing the prospect of facing the all action wing-back and a goal and assist confirmed any fears they would have held before the match.

Borja Mayoral – Roma

Stepped up from his supporting role behind Giallorossi captain and talisman Edin Dzeko, with a poachers finish two yards from goal and then unleashing a stunning long range strike to bag a brace.

Paulo Dybala – Juventus

The Argentine will be please with his contribution in Milan – providing the two assists for Chiesa – but was far more impressive than the statistics can suggest, in what was a huge victory for the Bianconeri.

Jeremie Boga – Sassuolo

Opened the scoring and generally terrorised a struggling Genoa defence, as the Neroverdi recovered from the heavy defeat to Atalanta in Round 15.