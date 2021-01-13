Serie A Team of the Week | Round 17

Inter and Roma dropped points in the Scudetto race after drawing 2-2 in the capital, as leaders AC Milan extended their lead at the top of Serie A with a 2-0 victory over Torino at San Siro.

Reigning champions Juventus closed the gap on the duo with a 3-0 win against Sassuolo, while Atalanta and Napoli kept up the chase for Champions League qualification with 4-1 and 2-1 wins, over Benevento and Udinese respectively.

At the bottom of the table, Genoa lifted themselves from the relegation zone by defeating Parma 2-0, but Cagliari continue to drift towards the Serie B trapdoor, as they lost 1-0 to Fiorentina.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 16 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Juan Musso – Udinese

Extremely unlucky to leave the Stadio Fruili with nothing to show for his efforts, after a number of stunning saves ensured that Napoli’s winning margin was just one goal and could even have built a platform for victory on another day.

Achraf Hakimi – Inter

The 22-year-old continues to impress during his first season in Serie A and not just in a defensive sense, cutting in from the right hand side and curling a wonderful left-foot shot into the top corner in Rome.

Manuel Lazzari – Lazio

Yet another assist for the Italian defender, as he continues to terrorize the opposition from full-back.

Julian Chabot – Spezia

On loan from Sampdoria and played a key role for their Ligurian neighbours, as Spezia defeated his parent club 2-1 on Monday night.

Josip Ilicic – Atalanta

The Slovenian international appears to hitting top form in Bergamo and was virtually unstoppable against Benevento, with a role in three of his sides four goals versus the promoted side.

Tiemoue Bakayoko – Napoli

With the Partenopei launching attack-after-attack on the Zebrette goal, the on loan Chelsea midfielder was a model of discipline and determination, but few expected him to head home a winner during the final moments.

Aaron Ramsey – Juventus

Weston McKennie’s 15th minute departure through injury gave the Welshman more minutes than he probably anticipated and then avoided detection as time drifted away in Turin to tap home the late goal that all but secured an important three points.

Luis Alberto – Lazio

After a slow start to the 2020/21 campaign and falling out with the Biancocelesti hierarchy, the Spaniard is starting to return to form and orchestrating their attacking efforts, and finding the net himself.

Ibrahim Diaz – AC Milan

The attacker was a vital component in both of the Rossoneri’s goals against Torino, playing a wonderful first time assist for Rafael Leao to opening the scoring and then winning the penalty which Franck Kessie converted.

Mattia Destro – Genoa

If the Grifone are going to avoid relegation this season, the mini revival of the much travelled striker will play a key part and a well taken opening goal at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris helped secure an important three points against Bologna.

Rafael Leao – AC Milan

Finished a wonderful team move to hit the first goal at San Siro and gave the Torino defenders a torrid time, to continue his excellent form in recent weeks.