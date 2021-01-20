Serie A Team of the Week | Round 18

AC Milan maintained top spot in Serie A with a 2-0 victory while city rivals Inter also won 2-0 in the Derby d’Italia against Juventus.

Lazio demolished Roma 3-0 in the Derby della Capitale and Napoli humiliated Fiorentina 6-0.

Elsewhere, Sampdoria won 2-1 against Udinese, Bologna won by the solitary goal against Hellas Verona, and Crotone earned a 4-1 victory against Benevento.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 18 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Alex Cordaz – Crotone (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Benevento might have narrowed the margin or even grabbed a draw if it wasn’t for the heroics from the Squali goalkeeper. His save from a Perparim Hetemaj scissor kick in particular was fantastic.

Takehiro Tomiyasu – Bologna (2 apps)

Looks more assured in the centre of defence than as a right-back where he played last season and easily dealt with any attacking threat Hellas Verona posed.

Alessandro Bastoni – Inter (2 apps)

Didn’t look overawed against the likes of Federico Chiesa as well as Alvaro Morata and he was very composed on the ball. Provided the assist for the second goal with an outrageous through-ball to Nicolo Barella.

Tommaso Augello – Sampdoria (2 apps)

The Doriani full-back dominated on the left flank and he provided a superb cross for Ernesto Torregrossa to score the winner against Udinese.

Manuel Lazzari – Lazio (2 apps)

Worked tirelessly and was damaging with his pace. Supplied the assists for the first two goals and he was also involved in the build up for the third one.

Luis Alberto – Lazio (5 apps)

It was another dazzling display in midfield from the Spaniard and his finishing qualities were also on display with two fine goals.

Nicolo Barella – Inter (3 apps)

Tormented the Juventus midfield and was involved in both goals. Supplied the cross for Arturo Vidal to open the scoring and then ran onto Bastoni’s pass to score his team’s second.

Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli (3 apps)

An excellent performance from the Partenopei captain. He scored twice but his assist for Hirving Lozano after some mazy dribbling and a well-timed through-ball was the best highlight.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – AC Milan (4 apps)

Took his tally to a remarkable 12 goals in just eight games with his brace against Cagliari. Earned and converted a penalty in the first half, then scored the second after running onto Davide Calabria’s long pass.

Simy – Crotone

The Nigerian striker was involved in all the goals for the Calabrian side. He put pressure on Kamil Glik, resulting in the Benevento defender scoring an own goal, found the back of the net twice, and passed the ball to Milos Vulic before the Serbian scored the fourth.

Andrea Petagna – Napoli

Despite not scoring, the Partenopei was still an influential figure for his team. Worked hard, created a physical presence, and provided two assists.