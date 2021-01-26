Serie A Team of the Week | Round 19

AC Milan were crowned winter champions despite losing 3-0 to Atalanta while Roma are third after defeating Spezia 4-3.

Juventus scored twice to win against Bologna, Hellas Verona came back to win 3-1 against Napoli, and Sampdoria earned a 2-0 victory away to Parma.

Elsewhere, Torino came back to draw 2-2 away to Benevento, Genoa beat Cagliari by a solitary goal, and Fiorentina won 2-1 against Crotone.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 19 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Wojciech Szczesny – Juventus (2 Team of Week appearances)

Made some fantastic saves from the Bologna attackers and also reacted quickly to prevent Juan Cuadrado from scoring an own goal.

Maya Yoshida – Sampdoria (2 apps)

Comfortably dealt with many Parma attacks and also scored his first Serie A goal for Il Doria.

Ivan Radovanovic – Genoa

Naturally a defensive midfielder, the experienced Serbian has been utilised as a ball-playing centre-back under Coach Davide Ballardini. Contained the Cagliari attackers well and was able to distribute the ball from defence.

Cristian Romero – Atalanta (2 apps)

Nullified the attacking threat of AC Milan great Zlatan Ibrahimovic, scored the opening goal, and then assisted Duvan Zapata for the third goal.

Weston McKennie – Juventus (2 apps)

Ran tirelessly throughout the match. Provided cover for the defence, made late runs into the box, and scored with a header to seal the win.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio (3 apps)

The Serbian international had a complete performance in midfield, helping his team out both defensively and offensively. Scored the equaliser for the Biancocelesti with a towering header.

Gaetano Castrovilli – Fiorentina (3 apps)

Provided some much-needed creative spark in midfield and was involved in both goals against Crotone.

Mattia Zaccagni – Hellas Verona (3 apps)

His contribution in the Gialloblu win against Napoli was decisive, supplying the assist for Antonin Barak to make it 2-1 and then scored the third to seal the three points.

Josip Ilicic – Atalanta (3 apps)

Scored La Dea’s second goal with a penalty and he impressed throughout the match with many impressive attacking plays.

Borja Mayoral – Roma (2 apps)

Scored the first two goals for the Giallorossi in the victory against Spezia and had an involvement in the build-up for the third one.

Simone Zaza – Torino

The much-maligned striker made the difference in the Granata’s comeback against Benevento with a double. He would have had a hat-trick if it wasn’t for VAR disallowing a goal for a handball in the build-up.