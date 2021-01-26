Serie A Team of the Week | Round 19

AC Milan were crowned winter champions despite losing 3-0 to Atalanta while Roma are third after defeating Spezia 4-3.
Juventus scored twice to win against Bologna, Hellas Verona came back to win 3-1 against Napoli, and Sampdoria earned a 2-0 victory away to Parma.
Elsewhere, Torino came back to draw 2-2 away to Benevento, Genoa beat Cagliari by a solitary goal, and Fiorentina won 2-1 against Crotone.
Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 19 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!
Wojciech Szczesny – Juventus (2 Team of Week appearances)
Made some fantastic saves from the Bologna attackers and also reacted quickly to prevent Juan Cuadrado from scoring an own goal.
Maya Yoshida – Sampdoria (2 apps)
Comfortably dealt with many Parma attacks and also scored his first Serie A goal for Il Doria.
Ivan Radovanovic – Genoa
Naturally a defensive midfielder, the experienced Serbian has been utilised as a ball-playing centre-back under Coach Davide Ballardini. Contained the Cagliari attackers well and was able to distribute the ball from defence.
Cristian Romero – Atalanta (2 apps)
Nullified the attacking threat of AC Milan great Zlatan Ibrahimovic, scored the opening goal, and then assisted Duvan Zapata for the third goal.
Weston McKennie – Juventus (2 apps)
Ran tirelessly throughout the match. Provided cover for the defence, made late runs into the box, and scored with a header to seal the win.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio (3 apps)
The Serbian international had a complete performance in midfield, helping his team out both defensively and offensively. Scored the equaliser for the Biancocelesti with a towering header.
Gaetano Castrovilli – Fiorentina (3 apps)
Provided some much-needed creative spark in midfield and was involved in both goals against Crotone.
Mattia Zaccagni – Hellas Verona (3 apps)
His contribution in the Gialloblu win against Napoli was decisive, supplying the assist for Antonin Barak to make it 2-1 and then scored the third to seal the three points.
Josip Ilicic – Atalanta (3 apps)
Scored La Dea’s second goal with a penalty and he impressed throughout the match with many impressive attacking plays.
Borja Mayoral – Roma (2 apps)
Scored the first two goals for the Giallorossi in the victory against Spezia and had an involvement in the build-up for the third one.
Simone Zaza – Torino
The much-maligned striker made the difference in the Granata’s comeback against Benevento with a double. He would have had a hat-trick if it wasn’t for VAR disallowing a goal for a handball in the build-up.