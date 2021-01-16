Serie A’s 5 Best Footballers in 2020

There is no denying the fact that year 2020 was unbelievable, incredible and insane in many different ways! Everything remained in a standstill during the first half, and even though new health concerns emerged globally, a somewhat return to normalcy was witnessed during the second half of the year.

Football action resumed after a considerable gap and various leagues were able to conclude the 2019-20 season successfully. Serie A’s 2020-21 season is already in full flow and we are in a good position to look at the league’s best footballers from 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite the fact that Juventus doesn't look like a well-oiled unit in any way, having someone of Cristiano Ronaldo's calibre in your side can take things to an altogether new high! Ronaldo has proven to be Serie A's most important player in 2020 having scored 31 goals in the 33 games he played during Juventus' title win last season.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Everyone around the world had thought that Ibrahimovic’s European football career was over after he left MLS’ LA Galaxy. However, the talented Swedish footballer made a successful return to Serie A with AC Milan and is already doing wonders for them. Despite being 39 years in age, he hasn’t shown any signs of ageing ever since he stepped foot into Italy this season. In fact, he has rapidly risen to be amongst the top 3 Serie A players today.

Romelu Lukaku

Considering how he’s been playing for Inter Milan these days, the Manchester United stint of Romelu Lukaku continues to be a mystery to a great multitude of football fans across the world. The Belgian international footballer scored an impressive 23 goals in the 36 matches he played in 2019-20 season, creating a solid partnership between himself and Lautaro Martinez.

Papu Gomez

Regardless of how his relationship with high-flying Atalanta is finally coming to an end, it can’t be denied that Papu Gomez has been phenomenal for the Italian club. In fact, he deserves a lot of credit for their amazingly successful 2020. The star footballer seems to have gotten into a rift with Gasperini, Atalanta’s manager. The 32 year old footballer being the main player of Atalanta last season will definitely find multiple suitors across the world.

Ciro Immobile

Counted amongst the best strikers of the football world today, Ciro Immobile enjoyed a highly successful 2019-20 football season at Lazio. Having scored a total of 39 goals across multiple competitions, he also won the Serie A Golden Shoe for the 2019-20 season. In fact, the 30 year old player matched the record for maximum number of Serie A goals in a single season by finding the back of the net 36 times in his 37 Serie A appearances.