Sevilla move ahead in race for Atalanta star Gomez

Despite strong interest in Serie A, Spanish club Sevilla are believed to be the favourites to land out-of-favour Atalanta captain Papu Gomez.

The Argentine has been frozen out after a bitter dispute with coach Gian Piero Gasperini and appears set for the exit at the Stadio Atleti d’Azzurri, with Atalanta ready to cash in.

Gomez’s situation had put Serie A rivals Inter, Juventus and Roma on alert but Calciomercato.com instead suggest that his future may lie outside of Italy, as Sevilla look to complete a deal.

Atalanta are determined not to sell to a domestic rival and have so far resisted bids, especially from Inter, whilst Gomez himself is thought to be increasingly open to a move abroad.

Indeed, La Dea have been negotiating with Sevilla sporting director Monchi over a deal for Gomez, with the La Liga club looking to secure an initial loan with an obligation to buy in the summer.

Gomez has scored 59 goals in 252 appearances for Atalanta since arriving from Ukrainian club Metalist in 2014.