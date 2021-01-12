Shootout win sends AC Milan past Torino into Coppa Italia quarter-finals

AC Milan beat Torino on penalties at the Stadio San Siro on Tuesday evening after a scoreless draw after 120 minutes to progress to the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s return stole much of the pre-match buildup, with the Swede starting in Stefano Pioli’s XI.

Goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic was Toro’s hero on the night, making a couple of important saves to keep the Granata in the tie, but Brahim should have done better when put one-on-one with the Serb, somehow sending a shot over the crossbar when he had the entire near side of the goal free.

The ‘keeper even stepped up in the shootout, scoring Torino’s fifth after Tomas Rincon had his attempt saved by Ciprian Tatarusanu, but Milan scored each of their five from the spot to advance.

Inter play Fiorentina on Wednesday afternoon, with the winner meeting Milan in the last eight.