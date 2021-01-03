Strong second half sees Napoli past ten-man Cagliari

Napoli came out on top in a tricky trip to Sardinia, where an impressive second half saw them claim a 4-1 victory against Cagliari.

Piotr Zielinski scored the first half’s only goal, before things burst into life after the restart.

Joao Pedro levelled on the hour mark, but Zielinski produced a lovely second just two minutes later to restore the Partenopei’s lead.

Charalampos Lykogiannis then saw red for Gli Isolani, helping Napoli on their way to three points.

Hirving Lozano extended Napoli’s advantage before Lorenzo Insige completed the scoring with an 86th-minute penalty.