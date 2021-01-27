Ten-man Atalanta see off Lazio to reach Coppa Italia semi-finals

Atalanta booked their place in the Coppa Italia semi-finals on Wednesday evening after coming out on top of Lazio in a five-goal thriller in Bergamo, taking revenge for their 2019 Coppa Italia final defeat to the Biancocelesti.

Both sides led at different points of the first half, but La Dea came out on top even after going down to ten men early in the second half.

The hosts took the lead early on through Berat Djimsiti. Jose Luis Palomino had a shot saved by Pepe Reina, but the Albanian was on hand to tap in from close range despite being surrounded by four Lazio players.

Vedat Muriqi levelled shortly after through, just after a quarter of an hour had been played. A good Francesco Acerbi ball from the left found the forward, who climbed highest and headed back across Pierluigi Gollini.

Then Lazio got themselves in front. Acerbi won the ball back in Atalanta’s half and set off on a run into the box, from where he finished easily past Gollini.

But Atalanta were back on terms three minutes later. Ruslan Malinovskyi finished after being picked out by Luis Muriel.

After the break, Palomino made Atalanta’s task more difficult than at already was as he brought down Manuel Lazzari as he bore down on Gollini’s area.

But within five minutes of going down to ten men, Atalanta got themselves ahead again, with Aleksey Miranchuk finishing having been put through by Cristian Romero, who had abandoned all defensive duties to push forward.

La Dea had a penalty soon after, but Duvan Zapata couldn’t beat Reina after being fouled to win the spot kick.