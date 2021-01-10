Young Up-and-Coming Italian Football Stars To Look Out For This 2021

While Italy has championed four World Cups, the proud country of Giuseppe Meazza hasn’t won any since 2006.

Now, they’re back with some younger and promising prospects to lead their flag, especially when Qatar 2022 is on the horizon. Italy has got a ton of young players at their disposal and Gli Azzurri is counting on them to build the team’s future.

Top Picks for The Rising Young Italian Football Stars of 2021

The players in this cut have been chosen on their potential ratings that make them prime transfer targets. This free sports picks has been deliberately calculated and based on predictions of FIFA 21 and FM 21. Here are four most promising Italian stars.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Donnarumma made his debut with AC Milan in 2016. A year later, he was hailed as the first-choice goalkeeper of any international team at the age of 17. That’s more than an impressive feat for any player. Now, he has made 219 appearances and achieved 78 cleaning sheets making him the club’s vice captain. With his diving, goalkeeper reflexes, positioning and handling rated at more than 80 by FIFA 21, Donnarumma is indeed a top keeper.

Sandro Tonali

At the age of 20, Tonali has made 89 appearances, scoring six goals and assisting his teammates on 16 occasions making him a fan favourite. He has since been sought after by Europe’s elite but AC MIlan has managed to steal his services for a year with a likely prospect of being long term. With an FM 21 score of 15 to 16 on his aggression, technique, work rate, concentration, vision, first touch and determination, he is sure to be one of the safest bets for Gli Azzurri.

Nicolò Zaniolo

AS Roma has seen his potential when he scored 14 goals and made 19 appearances for Inter’s Primavera. Since then, he has played 69 games and had 14 goals and 6 assists for the Giallorossi. A record that is a lot to handle when you’re just a budding adult at the age of 21. But Zaniolo did not stop at that. He has been given seven caps and counting. With a score of 78-78-77-76 for his dribbling, ball control, positioning and vision, respectively, it will not be for long when Zaniolo shares the world stage.

Luca Pellegrini

Luca Pellegrini began his career with AS Roma and has since been on loan to Genoa and Cagliari. Soon, he will also be playing for Juventus. With his impressive 36 appearances and assisted seven goals while in Cagliari and 10 appearances and an assisting goal for Genoa just this season, it would not be for long when this Coppa Italia and Supercoppa winner finds himself playing with one of the top clubs in Serie A. A score of 72 on his ball control and standing tackle from FIFA 21 and 14 to 15 FM21 ratings at his aggression, crossing, balance, work rate, first touch, and off the ball ratings, he will be one fine leading player to look out for.