AC Milan humbled again as Spezia run riot

AC Milan fell to a shock 2-0 defeat at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Saturday evening as the Serie A title race was blown wide open by an impressive Spezia.

The result is the latest setback for Stefano Pioli’s side, who could be overtaken by Inter at the top of the Serie A table if they beat Lazio on Sunday.

The win was well-deserved for Spezia, who played with great intensity and tactical organisation throughout the first half, preventing Milan from creating any kind of danger, as was highlighted by the Rossoneri failing to register a single shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.

Vincenzo Italiano’s side had the best chance of the first half as a powerful Riccardo Saponara shot from short range was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Surprisingly, though, AC Milan failed to react and the Aquilotti stayed firmly on top.

Spezia kept on pushing and Giulio Maggiore broke the deadlock 11 minutes into the second half. The midfielder scored his first-ever goal in Serie A with a tap-in, finishing off a counterattack led by Kevin Agudelo, arguably the night’s man of the match.

Twelve minutes after, Simone Bastoni doubled Spezia’s lead with a left-footed blast from outside the box, which was also his first-ever goal in Serie A.

Pioli’s late changes didn’t change the course of the game and Gennaro Acampora almost made it 3-0 for Spezia hitting the woodwork with the last kick of the game.

Spezia claimed their second consecutive win with the result and now sit nine points above the relegation zone.