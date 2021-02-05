AC Milan no closer to reaching contract renewal with Calhanoglu

AC Milan risk losing attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu for free at the end of the season as attempts to agree a new contract have so far proved unsuccessful.

The Turkey international has enjoyed a hugely successful season for the Rossoneri, helping Stefano Pioli’s side sit top of Serie A and reach the knockout stages of the Europa League.

However, with his existing contract set to expire in the summer, Milan are in a race against time to tie Calhanoglu down to a new deal and prevent him departing for no fee.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Milan have sought to double Calhanoglu’s current annual salary of €2.5 million, but the former Hamburg midfielder is holding out for €6m per season.

With the Rossoneri currently unwilling to match his demands, negotiations have reached a standstill, although both parties believe that an agreement is not completely out of the question.

Calhanoglu joined Milan from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen in 2017 and has scored 29 goals in 153 appearances.