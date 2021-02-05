AC Milan v Crotone: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Serie A leaders AC Milan aim to stay atop the pile when they take on Crotone on Sunday afternoon at San Siro (kick-off 15:00).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Calabria, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessié, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Ibrahimovic.

Unavailable: Kjaer, Diaz.

Crotone (3-5-2): Cordaz; Djidji, Marrone, Golemic; Rispoli, Eduardo Henrique, Zanellato, Benali, Reca; Di Carmine, Simy.

Suspended: Messias.

Unavailable: Cuomo, Melina, Pereira, Cigarini.

KEY STATISTICS

– Milan have won four of their five matches against Crotone in Serie A, keeping a clean sheet in all of their last three.

– Milan have won their last four matches against newly promoted teams in Serie A. They haven’t reached at least five since May 2012 (eight in that case with Massimiliano Allegri at the helm).

– With 46 points in 20 games, Milan are averaging 2.30 points per game: only in 2003/04 (2.41) and 2005/06 (2.31) did the Rossoneri finish the season with a higher average.

– Milan have lost two of their last three home league games after a series of 13 home games in which they had achieved nine wins and four draws.

– In the era of three points per victory, out of 24 teams with 12 or fewer points after 20 matchdays, only one managed to survive at the end of the season: Crotone in 2016/17.

– Crotone picked up only two points in their first 10 away matches of the league. In the 2016/17 season they survived, they picked up one, while in the relegation campaign of 2017/18 it was four.

– AC Milan have so far received 14 penalties. Since Opta started collecting data in 2004/05, the Rossoneri have never been given as many in an entire Serie A season.

– Crotone are the only team that have not yet gained points from a losing position. No team have lost less than Milan when they are ahead (two, like Atalanta).

– Franck Kessié, who has already equaled his record for goals in a single Serie A season (seven as in 2018/19), has scored two goals at Crotone in Serie A, both from penalties, including his first for Milan in August 2017.