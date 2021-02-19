AC Milan v Inter: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

The game of the weekend anywhere in the world takes place at San Siro on Sunday afternoon (kick-off 15:00) as AC Milan take on Serie A leaders Inter.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Tonali, Kessié; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Leao; Ibrahimovic.

Unavailable: Tonali, Diaz.

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Barella, Brozovic, Eriksen, Perisic; Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez.

Unavailable: Vidal.

KEY STATISTICS

– This will be the 174th Milan derby in Serie A: Inter have won 66 games, including four of the last five encounters.

– AC Milan could win both encounters in a single Serie A season against Inter for the second time over the last 15 years, last doing so back in 2010/11, when they won 1-0 in the first game and 3-0 in the second.

– AC Milan and Inter will meet in a Serie A game while holding the top two positions in the table for the first time since April 2011 when the Rossoneri won 3-0 – the season of their last title win in the top flight.

– Inter (50) and AC Milan (49) have earned a combined 99 points in Serie A this term, 16 more than they did after the first 22 league games last season; they have won more combined points at this stage only in 1950/51: 102 (converting to three-points-per-win all-time).

– Milan have lost three league games since the start of 2021, one more than they did over the entirety of 2020 in Serie A (two). Indeed, the Rossoneri have lost three of their last seven matches in Serie A, as many as in their previous 41.

– Inter have kept a clean sheet in each of their last two away games in Serie A, last going three away games without conceding in a single season in Serie A back in October 2012 (four).

– Inter are the fourth side over the last 60 seasons to score 54+ goals after 22 Serie A matches, after Juventus in 2013/14 (54), Lazio in 2017/18 (57) and Atalanta in 2019/20 (59).

– Gianluigi Donnarumma could become the youngest player to play 200 games in Serie A in the three points per win era; aged 21 years and 361 days, the record is currently held by Gianluigi Buffon (24 years and 83 days).

– Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored 10 goals in all competitions in Milan derbies, including eight with AC Milan.

– Inter’s Romelu Lukaku could become the first player since Romeo Bonetti (1972/73) to score in four consecutive Milan derbies in Serie A.

– Inter’s Lautaro Martínez has scored 11 goals in Serie A this season, at least two more than second-highest scorer of any other side in the competition.