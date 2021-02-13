Altafini: Napoli are getting worse under Gattuso

Serie A legend Jose Altafini has said that Napoli are regressing under Gennaro Gattuso despite inheriting a strong squad from predecessors Maurizio Sarri and Carlo Ancelotti.

The Partenopei tactician has been linked with the sack in recent weeks and the former AC Milan, Napoli, and Juventus striker lamented the lack of a title challenge under Gattuso.

“He inherited the squads of Sarri and Ancelotti and hasn’t been able to do more,” Altafini told TuttoMercatoWeb.

“He could have aimed for the Scudetto but he has got worse recently.”

Altafini also criticised the perceived lack of quality directors in Italian football and accused modern presidents of being too obsessed with sacking coaches.

“There is also a general discussion,” he said. “Many directors today are of Serie C quality.

“Once upon a time, the presidents did not come into the locker rooms. They put important men to deal with things and direct.

“Today, they do it all themselves. They send the coaches away and win the records for sackings.”