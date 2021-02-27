Amelia: AC Milan are the favourites against Manchester United

Former AC Milan goalkeeper Marco Amelia believes the Rossoneri are the favourites in their Round of 16 Europa League tie against Manchester United.

The two European giants were drawn against each other on Friday and their first leg encounter will be on 11 March at Old Trafford.

Despite the Rossoneri’s lacklustre form recently, which includes losing three of their last five Serie A games and eliminating Serbian club Red Star on away goals in the Europa League, the 38-year-old is confident that his old team can progress to the Quarter-Finals.

“They will go to face United in the best way possible,” Amelia told Sky Sport Italia. “In flashes, I believe that Milan have played well in even in this recent spell.

“The Manchester United manager has lots of options, they have a good mix of young and experienced players. I believe that on a level playing field though, I have lots of confidence in Milan despite their current form.

“The Rossoneri also have a good mix of youngsters and veterans in the squad. Despite the strength of Manchester United, I see Milan as the favourites.”