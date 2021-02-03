Atalanta and Napoli play out goalless draw

Napoli and Atalanta played out a scoreless draw at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final on Wednesday evening.

Juventus’ 2-1 win over Inter on Tuesday was a tough act to follow, but Granada and Real Madrid’s next European opponents were unable to deliver, though the Partenopei will end the night the happier of the two having avoided conceding an away goal.

David Ospina and Kalidou Koulibaly were vital for Gennaro Gattuso’s Napoli as they kept one of Europe’s best attacks at bay, despite Gian Piero Gasperini starting both Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel.

Diego Demme was forced off in the second half after taking a ball to the head. He received treatment but fell back to the ground shortly after returning to his feet.

Atalanta had the better of things, but were unable to break down their hosts.