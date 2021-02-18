Atalanta captain eligible for Italy

Rafael Toloi has been given the go-ahead to play for Italy after receiving clearance from FIFA.

The 30-year-old was born in Brazil but has long held an Italian passport and has finally been given the go-ahead to pull on a shirt for the Azzurri, should coach Roberto Mancini ever see fit.

Toloi had Italian great-grandparents and has lived in Italy for more than five years, as required to meet FIFA rules.

The Atalanta captain played for Brazil at Under-20 level but has never made an appearance for the senior side and could be called up to Italy’s squad when they play their World Cup qualifiers in March.

Should he be selected by Mancini then there’s every chance he could line up in the Azzurri’s European Championship opener against Turkey, at the Stadio Olimpico, on the June 11.