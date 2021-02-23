Atalanta’s Willy Braciano Ta Bi passes away

Atalanta’s Willy Braciano Ta Bi has tragically passed away at the age of 21.

The Ivorian had battled with liver cancer for the last year of his life, before losing his fight on Tuesday.

“We mourn the premature passing of our player and U19 Champion of Italy Willy Braciano Ta Bi and share the grief of his family and beloved ones,” Atalanta posted on their official Twitter account.

“Rest in peace, Willy.”

The youngster helped Atalanta Primavera to be crowned Italian champions in 2019, playing 90 minutes in the final against Inter at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

Ta Bi also spent some time on loan at Serie B side Pescara.