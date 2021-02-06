Balbo: Dzeko and Fonseca must put their problems aside for Roma

Former Roma striker Abel Balbo has said that Edin Dzeko and Paulo Fonseca should put their dispute aside and concentrate on completing the season with the Giallorossi.

The Lupi veteran was frozen out of the squad and stripped of the captaincy recently by the Portuguese tactician but he will be reinstated into the team for their Serie A match against Juventus on Saturday evening.

“Something similar happened to me with Zdenek Zeman, the best thing to get out of it is to think about the good of the team,” Balbo told Sky Sport Italia.

“Dzeko and Fonseca have to put their problems aside and then talk about it again at the end of the season.

“Tomorrow I would play Borja Mayoral anyway, he has fitted into the team, and deserves to play. I think the Dzeko affair has motivated the team to get out of the post derby and Spezia difficulties.

“Dzeko remains the strongest player at Roma and slowly he has to reintegrate into the team.”