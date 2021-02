A Mario Balotelli header sent Monza into second place in Serie B on Saturday afternoon.

The Italian scored the game’s only goal in a 1-0 win at Chievo with an hour played, allowing his side to move into the promotion places.

The goal is Balotelli’s second in four Serie B appearances since joining the side this season, having been a free agent after his stay at Brescia came to an end.

Monza are now three points off Empoli who top the table.