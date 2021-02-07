Barella: I am like Marchisio

Nicolo Barella was modest about his performance in Inter’s 2-0 victory against Fiorentina on Friday evening in Serie A despite scoring the opening goal.

The 23-year-old has been one of the Nerazzurri’s best performers in the 2020/21 league campaign so far but he lamented his lack of scoring ability.

“Before I was missing goals, but now they are coming,” Barella told Sky Sport Italia.

“Today I could have done better, but what happens to me is thanks to the team, who puts me in the best condition, and for this I thank them.”

Barella received praise from Claudio Marchisio after the match but he waved off comparisons with the former Juventus midfielder.

“In the meantime, I thank Marchisio for the nice words, maybe I look a little like him even though he scored more goals than me,” the Inter midfielder said.

“I will let you judge, I try to do my best.”