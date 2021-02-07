Barrow-led Bologna stroll to Derby dell’Emilia triumph

STADIO ENNIO TARDINI (Parma) – Bologna claimed a straightforward 3-0 win over Parma in Sunday’s Derby dell’Emilia, extending their hosts’ dire home record to nine without a win and eight without a goal.

Exactly a year after his last away brace at Roma on February 7, 2020, Barrow became the first-ever Felsinei player to net twice away at Parma in Serie A, sending them on their way to a comfortable win.

The Gialloblu now haven’t scored a goal in any of their last eight games at the Tardini, are without a win there in their last nine – since beating Hellas Verona on October 4 – and haven’t managed a win anywhere since overturning Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in November.

For five or so minutes, Parma looked okay. They were aggressive in their press and looked to make life uncomfortable for Bologna’s backline, but that didn’t last.

Barrow headed Bologna ahead with 15 minutes played. Nicola Sansone delivered a perfect freekick from the left and Bologna’s biggest goalscoring threat somehow found himself unmarked at the back post to head home.

Juraj Kucka was Parma’s only sign of life in the final third, and he almost single-handedly drove Parma to a leveller but had his shot blocked after forcing his way towards the box. Mattia Bani had a shot go wide soon after.

It was the No.99 again who scored the second after half an hour had been played and, again, it was Sansone who provided the ammunition. The Italian slipped the Gambian through on Luigi Sepe’s goal and he made no mistake in picking out the far bottom corner with his left foot.

The second half came and went as much of Parma’s games have this season – without the opponents’ goal ever looking overly threatened.

Riccardo Gagliolo perhaps should have scored, as could Valentin Mihaila.

But Sinisa Mihajlovic’s Bologna were good value for their win and sealed it through a stoppage-time goal from Riccardo Orsolini.