Benito Mussolini’s great-grandson joins Lazio’s Primavera

Lazio’s ultras have been known for their right-wing political views for quite some time now, and the Biancocelesti now have a Mussolini on their books.

Romano, great-grandson of Benito, is currently enrolled as a player in their Primavera – youth – squad. He also takes his mother’s maiden name, going by Romano Floriani Mussolini.

The youngster has just turned 18 and has little interest in politics, although his second name is Benito, and his only objective is to make a career for himself in professional football.

Floriani Mussolini is a right-sided player, with his favoured position being right-back, but he has also played at centre-back, and impressed there, and will offer versatility.

The teenager is currently attending his final year at St. George British School in Rome.