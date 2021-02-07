Bennacer: AC Milan are the same with or without me

AC Milan playmaker Ismael Bennacer has said that he has felt a part of the team despite missing over a month of football with a muscular injury.

The 23-year-old Algerian international made his Serie A return in the 2-1 victory against Bologna at the end of January but he did not feel absent from his teammates during his time on the sidelines.

“When I saw the team playing I wanted to be there to help everyone, but it is part of the sport, of this job,” Bennacer told Milan TV.

“You have to manage this type of injury well. My wife helped me a lot.

“We are a team. If I am there or not there, it is the same thing. If the team loses, I lose too.”

Bennacer revealed his admiration for teammate Franck Kessie and his incredible work ethic in midfield.

“He is never tired, he has incredible energy,” the Algerian said. “We have to take advantage of that.”

AC Milan host Crotone in Serie A on Sunday afternoon.