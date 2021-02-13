Bonaventura chooses rock playlist as career soundtrack

Giacomo Bonaventura has used the names of songs to describe his spells at different Serie A clubs.
The 31-year-old is currently at Fiorentina after spells at Atalanta and AC Milan, and while talking about his football career, he also gave some insight into his music tastes.
“If I had to choose a song for my Atalanta experience, I would choose Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born to Run’,” Bonaventura told the Lega Serie A’s YouTube channel.
“The beginning was very tiring but it gave me great satisfaction.
“From my experience at Milan, I think the right song is ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ by Queen.
“San Siro is a fantastic stadium and Milan a great club. Having the stands full gives you an extra boost of energy. Football without cheering loses almost everything.
“‘The best years of our life’ by Renato Zero, I can only dedicate it to Fiorentina instead. A historic Italian song, but the title contains well my emotions here.”