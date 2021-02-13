Bonaventura chooses rock playlist as career soundtrack

Giacomo Bonaventura has used the names of songs to describe his spells at different Serie A clubs.

The 31-year-old is currently at Fiorentina after spells at Atalanta and AC Milan, and while talking about his football career, he also gave some insight into his music tastes.

“If I had to choose a song for my Atalanta experience, I would choose Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born to Run’,” Bonaventura told the Lega Serie A’s YouTube channel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

“The beginning was very tiring but it gave me great satisfaction.

“From my experience at Milan, I think the right song is ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ by Queen.

“San Siro is a fantastic stadium and Milan a great club. Having the stands full gives you an extra boost of energy. Football without cheering loses almost everything.

“‘The best years of our life’ by Renato Zero, I can only dedicate it to Fiorentina instead. A historic Italian song, but the title contains well my emotions here.”