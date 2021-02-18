Bonucci set for second leg return

Leonardo Bonucci could hand Juventus a much-needed boost if they’re to progress in the Champions League as he steps up his return from injury.

The 33-year-old defender picked up a thigh injury in the 2-0 win over Roma on February 6 but has taken up a place on the bench since in order to inspire his teammates, even though he’s not fit to play.

Bonucci is set to undergo an exam on Thursday that will reveal the extent of the injury and give a clearer idea as to an actual return date, with Juventus’ medical staff said to be predicting 20 days out for the centre-back.

The latest line of though is that Bonucci will, in fact, miss the Bianconeri’s next four Serie A games against Crotone, Hellas, Spezia, and Lazio but is targeting the last-16 second leg against Porto on March 9, according to Il Corriere dello Sport.

Andrea Pirlo’s side suffered a 2-1 loss in Portugal on Wednesday night but were handed a glimmer of hope by Federico Chiesa’s potentially decisive away goal in the second half.