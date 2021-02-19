Bremer seals crucial Torino win at Cagliari

Davide Nicola picked up his first victory as Torino coach as the Granata beat Cagliari 1-0 at the Sardegna Arena on Friday night.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s side are now winless in 16 games in Serie A, their worst run since 2005, when they went 22 games without a win.

Likely because of the high stakes, the game lacked entertainment early on, and most of the best chances came towards half time, and they all fell to Cagliari.

Joao Pedro, perfectly served by Gabriele Zappa inside the box, missed a great chance by failing to hit the ball from the penalty spot while Giovanni Simeone missed the goal by a whisker with a header on the end of a corner.

The first shot on target of the game came after an hour of play with Salvatore Sirigu tipping a Joao Pedro effort over the bar.

A few minutes later, Cristian Ansaldi scared Sirigu with a backpass that took the goalkeeper by surprise. Luckily for Davide Nicola’s side, the pass wasn’t on target.

With 20 minutes to go, Torino had their first chance of the game: Sasa Lukic served Simone Zaza deep inside the box but his shot from a tight angle was deflected by Alessio Cragno.

With the game slowly edging towards a goalless ending, Gelson Bremer broke the deadlock with a free header on the end of a Rolando Mandragora corner.

His strike was a massive goal that allows Torino to put five points between themselves and the 18th place, occupied by Cagliari.