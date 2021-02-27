Cassano: Inter must win the Scudetto, second is a disaster

Former Inter and Italy forward Antonio Cassano has said that anything but a Serie A triumph for Inter in 2020/21 would be considered a disaster.

The Nerazzurri finished bottom of their Champions League group and they were eliminated from the Coppa Italia in the semi-finals by Juventus, which means that the Scudetto is their last chance to win a trophy in this campaign.

However, with only one match to play per week, the 38-year-old believes this will give Biscione coach Antonio Conte more opportunities to work with his players in training.

“Inter started the season badly, above all because of the cups, and that was a disaster,” Cassano told Stefano Borghi on his YouTube channel.

“Inter have only one objective: to win the Scudetto. If they finish second, it will be a disaster.

“Inter are the favourites because with Conte playing once a week, he can give you something more.”