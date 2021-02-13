Chelsea defender remains on wishlist of Serie A trio

Emerson Palmieri is a target for Serie A clubs in the summer, with Napoli, Inter, and Juventus reportedly showing interest in the Chelsea left-back.

The 26-year-old has only played for 598 minutes in all competitions for the Blues so far during the 2020/21 campaign, including one match in which he featured for 80 minutes after regular left-back Ben Chilwell had come off injured.

TuttoMercatoWeb reports that Napoli are the most interested in signing Emerson, but they are also considering Junior Firpo from Barcelona in that role, and they also face some competition from the Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri.

The Brazilian-born defender is keen to make a return to Serie A so Italy coach Roberto Mancini can make a better assessment of his club performances.

Emerson arrived at Chelsea in January 2018 but he has only been able to make 66 competitive appearances for the west London club.

The left-back made his Italy debut in September 2018 and he has earned 12 caps so far for his adopted country.