Chiellini: Juventus have to learn from previous disappointments

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini hopes the side can learn from previous European experiences as they head towards a Champions League last-16 clash against Portuguese side Porto.

The Old Lady will pay a visit to the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday night in the competition’s first knockout round.

Juventus were knocked out at this same stage last season, and they have failed to get past the quarter-final since their runners-up finish in 2016/17.

“There is that atmosphere that precedes an important round of Champions League, one that gives you different emotions,” Chiellini told Sky Sport Italia.

“We will have to treasure the past two editions, when it came to the last eight we have always got it wrong, even if for different reasons.”

The veteran insisted that Juve have a good understanding of their opponents as they look to avoid a repeat of last season’s disappointment.

“We know that Porto are strong defensively and have important qualities in some players,” Chiellini added. “I hope it will be a different outcome to our last round of 16.”