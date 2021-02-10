Conte raised middle finger to Juventus bench and Agnelli

Antonio Conte angered his former club Juventus on Tuesday night by sticking his middle finger up in the direction of the Bianconeri bench and president Andrea Agnelli.

At half time in Tuesday night’s Coppa Italia semi-final second leg, Conte turned to return to the dressing room and made the gesture towards the bench.

On Wednesday, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that those at the Allianz Stadium have accused Conte of having raised his middle finger twice on the night, doing so a second time after the game.

Juventus haven’t issued any official comments on the incident(s), though La Gazzetta has also said that La Vecchia Signora deny any provocation of their former coach and instead believe that Conte himself was responsible for the tension that he felt, due to his own “exaggerated behaviour” from kick off.

Lautaro Martinez’s early appeals for a penalty sparked an eruption from Conte, which then led to an exchange of words with the Juventus bench.

According to La Gazzetta, the exchanges continued in the tunnel as well.