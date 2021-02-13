Cristiano Ronaldo wants Marcelo at Juventus

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid defender Marcelo and his former Merengues teammate Cristiano Ronaldo wants the Brazilian to join him in Turin.

The 32-year-old’s contract with the Spanish giants expires in June 2022 and he has only played eight matches in La Liga so far this season, with hints that his time in Madrid might be close to an end.

According to TuttoJuve, there are reports in the Spanish press suggesting that Real Madrid do not want to risk losing Marcelo on a free transfer and intend to sell him at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Juventus look the most likely to sign him and Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo would like to reunite with the Brazilian after they had won four Champions League titles together with Los Merengues.

Marcelo joined Real Madrid from Brazilian club Fluminense in January 2007, and he has played 519 competitive matches for the club, scoring 38 goals and providing 101 assists.