De Rossi defends Napoli and Roma coaches

Former Roma and Italy midfielder Daniele De Rossi has come to the defence of Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso, claiming that he is one of the best coaches in Serie A.

The Partenopei tactician has been under fire recently and there has been speculation that he could be sacked but his former international teammate believes that such rumours are not warranted.

“I would not have thought that Rino would have decided to do this job, but now he has shown that he is one of the best in Italy,” De Rossi told BoboTV through Twitch.

The former Roma star also praised Giallorossi tactician Paulo Fonseca, who also has been rumoured to be facing the sack.

“He is fourth in the table and has a run of games that could take him higher,” De Rossi said.

“To question him is sheer madness. It is undeniable that he struggles more against the strongest teams, but the club has proved to be on his side also because the team on the pitch always shows that they know what to do.”