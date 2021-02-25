De Rossi offered several jobs despite lacking coaching credentials

Roma legend Daniele De Rossi has been approached by several Serie A clubs as a potential coach despite not having the required qualifications.

The 37-year-old is highly sought after and has been on the radar of several clubs in recent times, even though he doesn’t meet UEFA requirements that state he must have a Pro license to coach in Italy’s top flight.

The retired midfielder – who amassed over 600 appearances for the Giallorossi – has been approached by Fiorentina, Crotone, and most recently Cagliari, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

De Rossi was supposed to start his UEFA A and B licenses in a combined course early in 2020 but COVID-19 put an end to that, meaning that he only managed to do so in December.

The Pro course takes place once a year and there must be an eight-month gap between the completion of the B-A license and the start of the Pro version so De Rossi will also miss out this year.

The strange thing is that, although he doesn’t have the badges, he continues to receive offers from Serie A clubs. Those clubs, and Serie A fans alike, may have to hold off until 2022 to see the hard-hitting midfielder barking orders from the touchline.