Donnarumma wants more than €75 million on new AC Milan deal

Milan have offered Gianluigi Donnarumma a whopping €75 million to keep him at the club but agent Mino Raiola is holding out for more.

Such a stratospheric amount, which would be paid over five years, goes against the club’s strategy when it comes to spending but they’re willing to make an exception for their highly sought-after goalkeeper.

However, the player’s agent, Raiola is said to be holding out for more and is also open to the player moving abroad at the highest offer, according to La Gazetta dello Sport.

A one-year extension would only serve to silence the rumours around Donnarumma moving to Juventus on a free transfer but wouldn’t solve the issue of the keeper’s long-term future with Milan having tabled the offer with a view to the shot-stopper signing for five years.

Raiola may be dragging his heels in order to see what some of Europe’s biggest clubs can offer, post-Covid, in the hope that budgets increase while Milan are said to break their usual wage budget for only two of their players, the other being Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Milan are presently two points clear at the top of Serie A and show no signs of slowing while Donnarumma has previously stated his desire to remain with his boyhood club.