Dybala could return for Roma clash

Juventus are set to be boosted by the imminent return of Paulo Dybala after a month out due to injury.

The 27-year-old could make the squad for the Bianconeri’s home clash with Roma on Saturday evening after coming through training unscathed.

The Argentinian forward’s inclusion would be his first since damaging his right knee against Sassuolo on January 10. He has made great progress after training intensively in one-to-one sessions, according to the Corriere dello Sport.

However, the more feasible return date for Dybala is that of Tuesday, February 9 when his side host Inter in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final.

The Juventus front-man has so far managed two goals and two assists from eight Serie A starts this season.