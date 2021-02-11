Dzeko to reclaim Roma captaincy

Edin Dzeko looks to have moved on from his row with Paulo Fonseca and is in line to captain Roma once more.

The club captain had fallen out of favour after his well-publicised spat with the Giallorossi coach but then wriggled his way back into the team after clearing the air and is now set to reclaim the captain’s armband.

The Bosnians’s teammates are all said to be in favour of the move meaning he could lead his team out against Sporting Clube de Braga in the Europa League, as reported by Il Messaggero.

Lorenzo Pellegrini was the main choice for makeshift captain in Dzeko’s presence but now Fonseca must decide if the time is right to hand it back to its rightful owner.

The change could happen even sooner if Dzeko makes the starting 11 for Sunday’s early afternoon kick-off at home to Udinese.