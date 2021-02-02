El Shaarawy delighted to be back at Roma

Stephan El Shaarawy is pleased to have made his Roma return, having brought an end to his time in China to rejoin the Giallorossi.

The Italy international was linked with a Stadio Olimpico comeback over the summer, but a move fell through and he was made to wait until January to get his move.

“I won a trophy there, it was my first trophy as a key player on the pitch and that will always be something I take with me,” El Shaarawy said of his time in China during his press conference upon his return.

“But now I’m back at the club I wanted to play for again, with the European Championship around the corner too. I’m pleased.

“I’ve had the chance to reconnect with all the people that I’ve met over the years here. Whenever I’ve been back here [since leaving], I’ve always felt so much affection from those around me, I’ve felt that people are supportive of me.

“I realised that as well when I went to the Europa League game last February, with the fans around me. That’s another motivation for me to hit the ground running again.”

El Shaarawy left Roma in July 2019 for Shanghai Shenhua.