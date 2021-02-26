Europa League draw: AC Milan meet Manchester United, Roma face Shakhtar

AC Milan have been handed arguably the most mouthwatering tie of the Europa League’s last 16 draw, with them set to face English giants Manchester United.

The game sees Zlatan Ibrahimovic face one of his many former clubs, having spent two seasons at Old Trafford, where he won the Europa League under Jose Mourinho.

Ibrahimovic played 53 times for United, scoring 29 goals and assisting ten more.

Elsewhere, Roma will again take on Shakhtar Donetsk, whom they eliminated from the Champions League’s last 16 in 2017/18. On that occasion, they lost 2-1 away, but a 1-0 home win ensured their progression on away goals.

Shakhtar finished above Inter in their Champions League group this year, while in last season’s competition they were pipped to progression by Atalanta, and also fell into the Europa League.

The draw in full is as follows: